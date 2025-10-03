EXCLUSIVE: Accused Mexican Child Predator Released in South Texas on $2,500 Bond, Re-Arrested in Ohio

A woman from Mexico who entered the country illegally managed to avoid justice for over a year on child indecency charges after a judge in McAllen set her bond at $2,500, allowing her to bond out and go on the run. Biden-era immigration officers granted her a voluntary release from their detainer. A year later, federal authorities arrested the woman in Ohio, and she is now in custody awaiting trial.

The case began on April 4, 2024, when McAllen Police arrested Yolanda Salinas on child indecency charges. Following the arrest, a magistrate judge in McAllen set her bond at $2,500. Two days later, U.S. immigration authorities placed an immigration detainer on her.

Information provided to Breitbart Texas by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement revealed that on April 21, Salinas was released from the Hidalgo County jail, and federal authorities, under Biden-era immigration policies, granted her a voluntary departure. That same day, she crossed into Mexico despite having a pending case against her in McAllen.

Case information provided to Breitbart Texas by a private investigator who tracked down the fugitive revealed that Salinas spent some time in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, where her relatives wired her money to arrange for a human smuggling organization tied to the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas to help her get back into the United States. At an unknown date, the human smugglers moved her across the Rio Grande into Laredo, Texas, and then drove her to various stash houses to avoid detection. Eventually, Salinas arrived in Dayton, Ohio, where she began living with relatives and worked illegally in a meatpacking plant.

In June 2025, a private investigator tracked her down and, with the help of federal authorities and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies in Ohio, arrested Salinas. For several weeks, Salinas and a local attorney attempted to secure her release in Ohio. Prosecutors in Hidalgo County successfully obtained the necessary paperwork to have her extradited in September.

For the extradition, the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office sent a team of investigators who flew her back to McAllen and eventually to the county jail. Currently, Salinas is expected to have her formal arraignment next month before 93rd State District Judge Fernando Macias.