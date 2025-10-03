Texas Casino Re-Opens After Deadly Shooting

The Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass reopened its doors almost one week after a deadly shooting claimed the lives of two people and injured six others on Sunday. The Native American-owned casino opened its doors on Friday morning, according to a social media post made on Wednesday.

The statement released by the Kickapoo Traditional Tribe of Texas read:

Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino Hotel is currently closed. We will reopen to guests on Friday, October 3, at 10:00 a.m. As we reopen, we are committed to supporting our team, our guests, and are grateful for the strength of our community. We look forward to seeing everyone.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, shots rang out just after midnight early Sunday morning. A suspect was observed fleeing the scene and was arrested within hours by Texas law enforcement authorities. Keyran Rashad Jones, a 34-year-old San Antonio man, was arrested after a vehicle pursuit in Wilson County, Texas, and subsequently charged with two counts of capital murder and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon. Jones is a former soldier in the Texas Army National Guard.

According to Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, Jones is currently being held in the Maverick County Jail after his extradition from Wilson County. The victims in Sunday’s shooting have been identified as Marcus “Mark” Antley, a retired Customs and Border Protection officer from Eagle Pass, and Alicia Sanchez, a resident of Dimmit County near Eagle Pass.

The FBI and Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers executed a search warrant on Jones’ residence on Patricia Road in San Antonio late Sunday. Breitbart Texas spoke with Maverick County Sheriff Tom Schmerber, who says the investigation has not yet produced a motive.

One of the victims of the shooting remains in serious condition in a San Antonio hospital and is expected to recover.

Eagle Pass Mayor Aaron Valdez commented on the shooting and the death of the retired CBP agent Antley saying,

With profound sorrow, I join our community in mourning the tragic loss of Marcus “Mark” Antley, a beloved community member and retired U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent, who was among the victims killed in the horrific shooting at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino. Mr. Antley dedicated much of his life to public service and law enforcement. He will be remembered not only for his career but also for his generosity, leadership, and the lasting friendships he built throughout Eagle Pass and the region. His passing leaves a deep void in the hearts of many.

The incident is not the first shooting to take place at the casino. As reported by Breitbart Texas, a shooting took place at the casino in December 2021. One person was arrested for the incident that caused panic amongst patrons who heard gunshots near a parking garage at the establishment. Incidents such as Sunday’s shooting are rare at the border casino.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.