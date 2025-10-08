Texas National Guard Lands in Chicago as Federal Immigration Crackdown Escalates

In a dramatic escalation of federal immigration enforcement, 400 members of the Texas National Guard arrived Tuesday at a military facility in suburban Chicago to support ICE and Border Patrol operations targeting cartel-linked fugitives and violent illegal aliens.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized the federal government to deploy the National Guard, which has been patrolling the nation’s southern border during the Biden-era border crisis, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported. Abbott responded to Illinois Governor JB Pritzker’s complaints about the deployment. “We must now start calling this what it is: Trump’s Invasion,” Pritzker posted on social media. “It started with federal agents, it will soon include deploying federalized members of the Illinois National Guard against our wishes, and it will now involve sending in another state’s military troops.”

Abbott replied, “You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let (the) Texas Guard do it.”

“No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard. They defend our country with pride,” the Texas governor added. He reminded the public that Texas has thousands of National Guard soldiers and airmen assisting with securing the Texas-Mexico border.

ABC News reported that the Texas National Guard members are stationed at the Army Reserve training center in suburban Chicago. The guardsmen were greeted by Major General Niave Knell, deputy commander of the U.S. Army North.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said he expects these troops to be on the streets of his city soon. He claims the deployment is “illegal, unconstitutional.” Adding, “It’s dangerous, it’s wrong.”

Currently, the mission scope for the Texas National Guard in Chicago remains unclear. However, with the increasing violence against Border Patrol and ICE agents and officers, the need for extra security is clear.