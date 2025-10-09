Chicago Democrat Alderman Says Anti-ICE Chaos Proves Need for National Guard Deployment

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez, a Democrat, says rhetoric from the Illinois governor and the Chicago mayor are pushing the city and country to a dangerous place. He added that the anti-ICE radicals are showing why the deployment of National Guard Soldiers is necessary.

“The politics of this city and of hyper progressive liberalism is bringing us closer to the brink with an escalation that I don’t think any of us truly wants to see,” Alderman Lopez said in a New York Post interview. “The governor, the mayor, with a wink and a nod, told everyone to protest peacefully. And we’ve seen the exact opposite unfold.”

He said the mayor and governor are playing “a game of chicken with other people’s lives.”

Lopez told the Post that actions like the Chicago Police Department ordering officers not to answer federal agents’ calls for assistance, a claim the city denies, caused the decision by President Donald Trump to deploy National Guard soldiers to the Windy City, calling it a “fore-drawn conclusion.”

“If we’re not going to allow law enforcement to protect [ICE] and keep the peace with our residents, then the president of the United States most definitely is going to take that action,” the south-side alderman told the Post. “We cannot have our our citizenry thinking that they can take up arms against the federal government and suffer no consequences.”

He emphasized that the city needs a common-sense approach to taking its worst criminals into custody. He added that the city should coordinate with the federal government to “surgically” remove them.

“We are making the case as to why we need the National Guard now more than ever, with people choosing to try to attack federal law enforcement agents here in the city of Chicago,” Lopez stated.

Members of the Texas National Guard were federalized by President Trump in an agreement with Governor Greg Abbott and deployed to Chicago on Tuesday, Breitbart Texas reported. “No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard. They defend our country with pride,” the Texas governor stated. He reminded the public that Texas has thousands of National Guard soldiers and airmen assisting with securing the Texas-Mexico border.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson called the deployment “illegal, unconstitutional.” Adding, “It’s dangerous, it’s wrong.”

Currently, the mission scope for the Texas National Guard in Chicago remains unclear. However, with the increasing violence against Border Patrol and ICE agents and officers, the need for extra security is clear.