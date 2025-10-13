HISTORIC: Trump Policies Yield Lowest Illegal Border Crossing Arrests in Half-Century

President Donald Trump’s border security and immigration policies led to the most secure border since 1970, according to the chief of the Border Patrol. During the just-ended FY25, Border Patrol agents arrested just over 237,000 aliens who crossed the southwest border illegally between ports of entry. For the fifth consecutive month, Border Patrol agents released zero illegal aliens into the U.S. interior.

Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks posted information on social media confirming the historic border apprehension rate first reported by Breitbart Texas on September 26. Banks reported that his agents arrested 237,565 illegal aliens who crossed the southwest border without inspection between ports of entry. Sources within the Department of Homeland Security told Breitbart they expected that number to be approximately 235,000.

More than 70 percent of those apprehensions, nearly 170,000, occurred during the last three months of the Biden administration’s watch. According to CBP statistics and information provided to Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol agents have carried out fewer than 70,000 apprehensions over the past eight months of the Trump administration.

Historical Border Patrol records show the agency arrested 201,780 illegal aliens along the southwest border in 1970 and 263,991 in 1971. This year’s apprehension, with most monthly totals occurring within the fiscal year attributable to the Trump administration, fell below the 1971 total by a wide margin.

During the four fiscal years covering the Biden administration (FY21-24), Border Patrol agents under the Biden administration apprehended a total of 7,442,003 migrants. In contrast, the four fiscal years covering Trump’s first term (FY17-20) led to the apprehension of only 2,152,655 migrants — less than all of Biden’s FY22 single-year report.

The source told Breitbart Texas the monthly Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens at the southwest border dropped from an average of 50,000 per month during the last months of the Biden administration to less than 7,000 in the eight months since, under the new stricter border security measures implemented under President Trump.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.