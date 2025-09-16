EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Border Crackdown Crushes Illegal Crossings — Lowest Annual Migrant Apprehensions in Half Century

With just two weeks left in fiscal year 2025, Border Patrol arrests of illegal aliens illegally crossing the border between ports of entry have cratered to levels not seen since 1970 — marking a seismic shift in enforcement under President Trump’s border crackdown.

With just two weeks left to close out fiscal year 2025, a DHS official told Breitbart Texas that the agency will end the year with fewer Border Patrol arrests of illegal aliens than at any time since 1970. This, according to the source, is a fantastic feat considering more than three months of the period included illegal alien traffic at the end of the Biden administration.

The source tells Breitbart Texas apprehensions of illegal aliens by the Border Patrol along the southwest border are likely to total around 235,000 when the fiscal year ends on September 30. More than 70 percent of those apprehensions, nearly 170,000, occurred during the last three months of the Biden administration’s watch. According to CBP statistics and information provided to Breitbart Texas, Border Patrol agents have carried out fewer than 70,000 apprehensions over the past eight months of the Trump administration.

Historical Border Patrol records show the agency arrested 201,780 illegal aliens along the southwest border in 1970 and 263,991 in 1971. This year’s apprehension, with most monthly totals occurring within the fiscal year attributable to the Trump administration, will fall less than the 1971 total by a wide margin, the source says.

During the first ten months of this fiscal year, which began on October 1, 2025, Border Patrol agents encountered 222,863 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry. On September 3, Breitbart Texas reported, based on exclusively obtained unofficial reports, that approximately 6,300 migrants were apprehended in August. The source estimates the September apprehensions will be well under 6,000, bringing the total for the year to 235,000 migrant apprehensions.

In May 2022, during the peak of the Biden border crisis, agents apprehended 223,370 — in just one month. In FY22, the Biden administration’s open border policies led to 2,206,436 migrant apprehensions. This year’s estimated total of approximately 235,000 represents a drop of more than 89 percent from that year and nearly 85 percent from last year.

During the four fiscal years covering the Biden administration (FY21-24), the Biden administration Border Patrol agents apprehended a total of 7,442,003 migrants. In contrast, the four fiscal years covering Trump’s first term (FY17-20) led to the apprehension of only 2,152,655 migrants — less than all of Biden’s FY22 single-year report.

The source told Breitbart Texas the monthly Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal aliens at the southwest border dropped from an average of 50,000 per month during the last months of the Biden administration to less than 7,000 in the eight months since, under the new stricter border security measures implemented under President Trump.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.