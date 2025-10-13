Two Killed in Fiery North Texas Twin-Engine Plane Crash

Two people were killed near Fort Worth, Texas, when a twin-engine aircraft crashed near a business park, bursting into flames. The plane crashed into multiple trailers parked at the facility on the north side of the city.

Tarrant County, Texas, officials told WFAA ABC8 that a Beechcraft King Air C90 crashed on Sunday afternoon near Fort Worth. The aircraft departed Alliance Airport earlier in the day and appeared to be returning to that airport when it crashed.

The King Air, N291CC, is a 1977 model aircraft owned by Mobile EHR, Inc., according to the Aviation Safety Network website. Records indicate the aircraft was destroyed when it collided with multiple tractor-trailer rigs

Records from FlightAware.com show the aircraft departed Alliance Airport at about noon on Sunday. The plane flew for about an hour and a half before crashing on approach to Alliance Airport. The flight data shows a pattern common to aircraft conducting a training flight.

The records from Aviation Safety Network show there were two souls on board at the time of the crash. Both appear to have been killed in the crash.

Fox4 News reported that approximately ten tractor-trailer rigs were damaged when the King Air crashed into the ground. Multiple fire departments responded to the crash and extinguished the blaze in about 35 minutes.

The crash took place at Five Points Business Park. Owner Hady Aghili told Fox4 he never expected a call like this.

“They were telling me that there was a small plane crash right into our property,” Aghili told the reporter. “And I thought the beginning was a joke. I was watching a Cowboys game, but, you know, he actually first texted me, then he called me, said, Hey, you know, I’m serious, get out there.”

The crash occurred near Hicks Airfield, a private airport south of Avondale, Texas. It is not clear if the pilot was attempting an emergency landing at this field or the nearby destination, Alliance Airport. FlightAware records indicate the aircraft was descending through 1900 feet when it disappeared off radar.

There were no reported distress calls or emergency radio traffic from the aircraft prior to the crash that killed both occupants.

The National Traffic Safety Board will investigate the crash.