Texas Man Sentenced to 18 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting 15-Year-Old Girl

A jury in Fort Bend County, Texas, sentenced a Houston man to 18 years in state prison for multiple sex offenses against a 15-year-old girl. The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office stated the man lured the teenage girl into his vehicle and sexually assaulted her.

Lead prosecutor Tristyl McInnis said the jury handed down 18-year prison sentences for each of the two counts of sexual assault of a child to 54-year-old Emmanuel Aransiola. The jury convicted the man in late September for two counts of sexual assault of a 15-year-old girl that took place in November 2023. McInnis said Aransiola lured the teenage girl into his vehicle and later sexually assaulted her. She added that the defendant had not previously met the girl before the assault.

The girl immediately reported the assault to a family member. Police investigators obtained home security video and license plate reader data, which helped identify the vehicle and the suspect. The girl identified Aransiola from a photo line-up. McInnis said DNA evidence connected the defendant to the victim.

This case is a reminder that protecting children requires all of us to be vigilant,” McInnis said in a written statement. “We must notice when something doesn’t look right and speak up. One person’s voice can stop a predator and save a child.”

Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton added:

The thorough investigative work by Meadows Place Police Department was instrumental in locating the defendant, working with the family, and obtaining evidence in this case. While most assaults are by someone known to the child, “stranger danger’” remains a threat we should all reinforce with our families.

Judge Surendran K. Pattel, 240th District Court, presided over the jury trial, which McInnis and Assistant District Attorney Arsheilia Oliver prosecuted.

In Texas, sexual assault of a child over the age of 14 and under the age of 17 is a second-degree felony punishable by a prison term of 2-20 years and a fine of up to $10,000 per count. The 18-year sentences will be served concurrently in this case.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports that a defendant convicted of sexual assault of a child must serve at least half of the 18-year sentence before becoming eligible for parole. Good-time credits do not apply, and parole release is not mandatory. The prosecutors stated that Aransiola will receive credit for the time he spent in jail awaiting trial.

According to the district attorney’s office and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Aransiola is a U.S. citizen.