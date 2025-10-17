Democrat Fund Raising Machine in High Gear Ahead ‘No Kings Day’ Protests

Americans are being bombarded by unsolicited texts and emails, hoping to increase funding to cover expenses related to nationwide protests taking place in more than 100 major cities across the United States on Saturday. Emails and text messages offer links that direct recipients to left-wing fundraising websites such as ActBlue, Inequality Media, ActionNetwork.Org, and ProtectVoting.Org.

One unsolicited text message sent to random numbers nationwide purportedly comes directly from former Secretary of Labor Robert Reich under the Clinton Administration. That message reads “Robert Reich here. Are you going to attend a No Kings Day event on October 18? Let me know.” The message sends users to ActionNetwork.Org.

In fine print below an area where recipients can choose to confirm their attendance, a lengthy legal release of liability paragraph is placed that shields several leftwing organizations from liability for injury or death while in attendance of the “peaceful protests”.

The release of liability agreement reads in part;

PAID FOR AND AUTHORIZED BY INEQUALITY MEDIA CIVIC ACTION By participating in this event, you agree to the following statements: I agree to release Inequality Media Civic Action, Inequality Media, Blue Future, Social Security Works, HollywoodDemocrats.com, other partners, and any of their respective officers, directors, employees, agents, or consultants (the “Releasees”) from responsibility for any injury to my person or property occurring during or in connection to this event. I hereby and forever release and discharge the Releasees from and against any and all costs, damages, and liability for death, injury to person, injury of damage to property, or other damages, costs, losses, or expenses of whatsoever nature, caused during or by reason of my participation in this event.

One widely distributed unsolicited email directs recipients to an ActBlue website that asks for monetary contributions to bus “college students and young people” to the protests. By donating $25, ActBlue will provide bagels and coffee to one bus load of protesters. Donations of $35 will cover signs and materials, $50 will fund pizza for another bus load, and $100 will cover the transportation of 60 “students” to a No Kings Day protest.

Breitbart Texas attended a No Kings Day protest in Austin, Texas, in June held at the Texas State Capitol building. During the observation, no college students were seen attending pizza parties or receiving bagels and coffee. Some in attendance brought their own helmets, gas masks, and shields that would later be useful when the protest spilled onto the streets of Austin.

As reported by Breitbart Texas at the time, hundreds of “No Kings” protesters in Austin poured onto the downtown streets, sporting dark clothing, helmets, face coverings, and gas masks, shouting obscenities at police officers who kept the crowds from impeding a busy interstate highway near downtown. For several hours, the “No Kings” protesters antagonized police, overturned garbage receptacles, and at one point, moved police barricades stored in an alley onto a downtown street to block traffic. Police monitored the protestors until finally dispersing the group shortly before midnight.

Several protesters were arrested after the large crowd refused to obey orders to remain out of the streets and to disperse after authorities deemed the protest to be an unlawful assembly around midnight, hours after the protest was scheduled to conclude.

The release of liability included within the fundraising drive is likely a recognition that these No Kings Day events will prove to be as chaotic as some of those carried out in June.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.