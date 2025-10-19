San Antonio Church, Neighborhoods Tagged with ‘No Kings’ Vandalism, Graffiti

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A San Antonio Church and residents of several northside neighborhoods were left to deal with damages left by “No Kings” related vandals in the aftermath of the protest in the Alamo City. The vandals targeted residential homes, traffic signs, highway overpasses, and one of the city’s largest churches.

At the Community Bible Church (CBC), where weekly attendance is estimated at over 15,000 worshipers, vandals left messages spray-painted on the church grounds and building that read, “Jesus wants TRUMP gone!” and “No King but God”. CBC Pastor Ed Newton posted images of the vandalism and offered commentary in an Instagram social media post on Saturday.

In his post, Pastor Newton says he is resistant to sharing to avoid giving energy to allow anybody to gain more attention than what they should be given for the act. Newton goes on to say “Let’s be real clear. Jesus is King. Like Period. Jesus is King. But the Scripture is real clear 1 Timothy 2:1-2 calls those of faith to pray for all forms of government leadership. Which includes the ones we don’t like and like as well.”

Pastor Newton calls the act of vandalizing the church property with spray paint a form of hate. He clearly declares his allegiance is not to any political party but King Jesus. A post on X, formerly Twitter, went viral of Newton embracing a cursing homeless man who interrupted a sermon in his non-denominational church in San Antonio in May 2024.

In addition to the “No Kings” supportive graffiti left on the grounds of the CBC church, neighborhoods in the northside area found messages on residential fences that read, “No More Trump” and “Stop Trump Now!”. Similar messages were also left on traffic signs and overpass support structures within the neighborhoods surrounding the church.

San Antonio’s District 9 Council Woman Misty D. Spears decried the acts on her official social media account saying the vandalism has no place in her district. After her office was alerted to the acts of political vandalism and graffiti, Spears notified the city’s public works department and the San Antonio Police Department so cleanup work could begin after police investigative efforts were concluded.

In her post, Spears condemned the acts saying, “This is not peaceful protest or activism….it’s vandalism, and it will not be tolerated.”

More than a thousand residents attended the “No Kings Day” protest in San Antonio on Saturday before the acts of vandalism and graffiti took place. As Breitbart Texas looked on, the protesters marched through the downtown streets of San Antonio carrying anti-Trump and Anti-ICE signs.

The demonstration included a few non-violent conflicts between some No Kings protesters and a small group of counter protestors who gathered near the Alamo on Saturday. As reported by Breitbart Texas, one No Kings protester wearing horns antagonized a pro-Trump supporter and his associate prompting the pair to leave the protest area.

