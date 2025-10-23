Deported Child Sex Offender Caught Reentering U.S. During Human Smuggling Stop in Texas

A routine traffic stop in Eagle Pass led Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers to apprehend a previously deported child sex offender from Mexico, officials confirmed. The Oct. 15 stop in Maverick County uncovered three illegal immigrants inside a Dodge Challenger, including 49-year-old Jose Aleman Arroyo, an aggravated felon convicted of indecency with a child and assault in North Carolina just two months prior.

Texas DPS spokesman, Lt. Chris Olivarez, posted a video on social media that captured the events as a trooper initiated a traffic stop at a gas station in Eagle Pass, Texas. During an interview with the driver, Fort Worth resident Joshua Sanders, the trooper found three illegal aliens in the car.

The trooper arrested Sanders for a state crime of human smuggling.

During a background investigation into the illegal aliens, the trooper identified one of the men as a Mexican national with previous convictions in North Carolina for indecency with a child and sexual assault. Following his conviction in August, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported him to Mexico. Troopers identified the Mexican illegal alien as 49-year-old Jose Aleman Arroyo.

Two months later, he illegally re-entered the U.S. and managed to evade apprehension along the border. His arrest happened as the alleged human smuggler attempted to move him into the U.S. interior.

The trooper turned Arroyo and the other two illegal aliens over to Border Patrol agents for processing and removal. Arroyo could face federal charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a child sex offender. The other two illegal aliens will likely be removed to their home countries of Mexico and Honduras.

Sanders was booked on Texas human smuggling charges into the Maverick County jail, where he will await prosecution.