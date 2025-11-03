Anti-Cartel Mayor Gunned Down in Cartel-Controlled Mexican State

A group of cartel gunmen shot and killed one of the most outspoken politicians in Western Mexico. The Uruapan, Michoacán, mayor had taken a hard stance against drug cartels and had his city cops fight them at a time when state and federal politicians there had deep connections to criminal organizations.

On Saturday night, Carlos Alberto Manzo Rodriguez, the mayor of Uruapan, was hosting a candlelight celebration surrounded by children when a team of gunmen fired multiple shots at him, also striking a local councilman.



Paramedics rushed both politicians to a local hospital, where, after some time, Manzo died from his injuries.

The Michoacan government released a statement shortly after confirming the death of the politician and announcing the arrest of two gunmen. and the death of a third one, who died in a clash with authorities.

The murder comes at a time when Manzo was one of the only politicians in western Mexico who had taken a hard stance against drug cartels relying primarily on his local police force at a time when as Breitbart Texas first published exclusive documents proving that Michoacan’s current governor, Alfredo Ramirez Bedolla, is the nephew of a convicted drug lord and a cousin to another kingpin.

Manzo had gained much popularity in recent years for calling out former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for his soft approach to drug cartels called “Hugs Not Bullets” (Abrazos no Balazos). As part of his approach, Lopez Obrador had his security forces stand down in their fight against drug cartels while claiming that through social programs, crime would decrease. The failed strategy soon led to revelations that Lopez Obrador’s government was, in fact, protecting drug cartels in exchange for bribes and political support.

