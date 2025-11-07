DHS Fires Back After Democrats Accuse ICE of Lying in Viral Arrest Video: ‘Smears Fuel Violence Against Agents’

In yet another smear against the DHS-U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and officers conducting targeted enforcement operations to deport criminal illegal aliens, the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats accused the Department of Homeland Security of lying in a Friday X repost of a video saying, “DHS will lie. They always do.” The video purports to show a man having a medical seizure as ICE agents arrest his wife.

The video, amplified by Democrats on X, shows a man feigning a seizure as agents arrest his wife, an Ecuadorian national wanted for a violent stabbing. DHS officials say the incident was distorted to smear law enforcement and incite hostility, citing antisemitic threats and false narratives that endanger federal agents.

In the original post highlighted by the House Homeland Security Committee Democrats, the agents are accused of grabbing the father of a toddler in the vehicle by the neck, sending him into a violent seizure as agents attempt to arrest his wife in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, on Thursday. A toddler can be seen in the video resting on the father’s chest as he sits behind the wheel.

The Democrat House committee groups post further exclaims, “Is this right? The WORST OF THE WORST?? Absolutely not. And shame on anyone who says otherwise.”

In short order, the Department of Homeland Security issued a stern rebuttal providing clarification regarding the circumstances of the arrest. According to DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin, the arrest was a targeted enforcement action of Juliana Milena-Ojeda-Montoya, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador who was released into the United States in 2023 under the Biden administration after she entered illegally near Lukeville, Arizona.

According to McLaughlin, Ojeda-Montoya was the subject of an arrest warrant related to her illegal status. According to McLaughlin, Ojeda-Montoya repeatedly stabbed a coworker with scissors and threw a trash can at her victim in August. When Ojeda was encountered, her toddler child was seated in her lap, improperly secured in the vehicle at the time.

During the arrest, Ojeda-Montoya refused to hand the child to her husband, also an illegal alien according to DHS. McLaughlin explained that her illegal alien husband began to feign a medical emergency, appearing to violently shake as if having a seizure, as his wife was being arrested.

Agitators gathered and began to shout obscenities at agents during the arrest, prompting ICE to request additional assistance from the Fitchburg Police Department. According to a DHS press release, the crowd also shouted out death threats and antisemitic remarks at the ICE agents. According to DHS, the crowd shouted, “You probably support Israel too…you look like a Jew… I bet you are a f***ing Jew,” and “I’m going to remember those eyes…I’m going to find you… I’m going to come for you… I know you probably have kids… We’re going to kill you and your kids… I am going to shoot all of you.”

In a press release issued shortly afterward, the Fitchburg Police Department defended their actions during the incident saying, “The role of the Fitchburg Police Department in this type of situation is to keep the peace, keeping the peace includes making sure both the public as a whole as well as the federal law enforcement agents are safe.”

At the conclusion of the incident, DHS Assistant Secretary of Public Affairs says the medical personnel summoned to assist the woman’s illegal alien husband found no evidence of a legitimate medical emergency, and the man refused medical attention. The man and his toddler son were released.

According to DHS, Ojeda-Montoya was transported to Cumberland County Jail in Scarborough, Maine, and will remain in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.