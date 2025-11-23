Abbott: Deployed Texas National Guard Troops Returning Home from Illinois Ahead of Thanksgiving

Governor Greg Abbott confirmed Saturday that Texas National Guard troops deployed to Illinois in October to support the federal Operation Midway Blitz immigration enforcement have been ordered to return to the Lone Star State before Thanksgiving.

According to information released by Nexstar, Governor Abbott revealed that the troops who were deployed by President Donald Trump have received orders to return to Texas this week. The governor made the announcement during a campaign event in San Marcos on Saturday, KXAN reported.

“They’ve already been ordered to return before Thanksgiving,” the governor stated.

Last weekend, the Department of War ordered the Texas and California National Guard soldiers to return to their home states, Breitbart Texas reported. The governor’s statement put a timeline on their return to the Lone Star State.

In Chicago, 200 Texas National Guard soldiers were deployed to the Chicago area in October in response to violent protests and actions against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and facilities. Texas Governor Greg Abbott authorized the federal government to deploy the National Guard, which has been patrolling the nation’s southern border during the Biden-era border crisis, Breitbart Texas’ Randy Clark reported.

The Guardsmen were deployed under the president’s Title 10 authority which was challenged by U.S. District Court Judge April Perry, CNN reported. The U.S. Supreme Court asked for an additional briefing on the case.

Department of War officials reportedly said the soldiers in both deployments did not engage in “forward-facing” operations and instead, remained behind the scenes.

Officials said the return-to-home orders are part of “right-sizing our Title 10 footprint,” ABC News reported. Legal rulings kept the deployed soldiers from any active participation in protecting federal law enforcement agents or facilities.

Following the deployment of the Texas and California National Guard troops to Illiinois and Oregon respectively, a lawsuit ensued. A federal judge ruled the troops could not be activated, but could remain in the states pending the outcome of the case. The matter was appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court last week.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.