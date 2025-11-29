Nationwide Raids Nab 250 Foreign CDL Truck Drivers — DHS Warns Cartel Exploitation Threatens Homeland Security

Federal and state authorities arrested nearly 250 foreign commercial truck drivers in November alone, warning that cartel operatives and foreign nationals are exploiting America’s commercial driver licensing system to infiltrate freight corridors and endanger national security.

A nationwide crackdown on foreign drivers with Commercial Driver’s Licenses (CDL) led to the apprehension of nearly 250 drivers in Arizona, Indiana, Wyoming, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, and even New York and California. The federally led operation followed orders from President Donald Trump and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to remove these often-dangerous drivers from American highways. Many of the drivers were found to be illegally present in the United States.

In Arizona, Border Patrol agents arrested an Uzbekistani national operating a commercial vehicle that resulted in a crash,

In Indiana, DHS confirmed 146 truck drivers were detained after a fatal crash involving a foreign CDL holder sparked outrage. Officials said cartel networks were “exploiting loopholes in the CDL system to move contraband and operatives across interstate corridors.”

In Wyoming, Operation Safe Haul (Nov. 18–20) resulted in 40 arrests and dozens of trucks being pulled off the road for safety violations, including inoperable brakes and falsified documents. ICE officials warned that “foreign nationals driving 40‑ton rigs without proper vetting pose a direct homeland security threat.”

In Texas, 31 drivers were arrested along I‑40 in Wheeler County, most of whom were carrying California‑issued CDLs despite lacking lawful residency. Gov. Greg Abbott blasted California’s licensing policies, saying “cartel operatives are exploiting that loophole to drive through Texas unchecked.”

In New York, Border Patrol agents detained 30 drivers on the Thruway near Buffalo, describing the arrests as evidence of “a national security breach waiting to happen.”

More minor but high‑profile arrests in Kansas and California included suspects tied to terrorism investigations.

The crackdown is part of President Trump’s broader deportation agenda, which aims to purge up to 200,000 foreign CDL holders from the trucking industry. Homeland Security leaders argue that cartel networks and hostile actors could weaponize heavy trucks or use them to smuggle contraband across critical freight corridors.

An example of the potential national security threat revealed itself with the arrest in Kansas on November 9 of an Uzbek national who is a member of a known terrorist organization, Breitbart’s John Binder reported. ICE agents arrested 31-year-old illegal alien Akhror Bozorov as he operated a commercial vehicle with a Pennsylvania-issued CDL. The driver, wanted in his home country of Uzbekistan for terrorist activities, entered the U.S. illegally in February 2023 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration.

“Not only was Akhror Bozorov — a wanted terrorist — released into the country by the Biden administration, but he was he was also given a commercial driver’s license by Governor Shapiro’s Pennsylvania,” Department of Homeland Security’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement.

“This should go without saying, but terrorist illegal aliens should not be operating 18-wheelers on America’s highways,” McLaughlin said. “Biden and Mayorkas allowed countless terrorists to come into our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem unleashed ICE to target these national security threats.”

A few days later, Breitbart Texas reported the arrest of another Uzbek illegal alien operating a commercial vehicle. Border Patrol agents arrested the illegal alien truck driver after he crashed into another vehicle on Interstate 10 near Quartzsite, Arizona. Officials did not disclose his name but revealed they found him carrying five different licenses from New York and Ohio.

He entered the U.S. illegally in April 2023, during the peak of the Biden border crisis and was released into the U.S. An immigration judge ordered he be removed in July 2025, but he ignored the ruling.

In late November, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrest of 31 illegal alien truck drivers. He said many of the drivers were holding licenses issued by the sanctuary state of California, Breitbart Texas reported.

“Millions of Texans drive on our highways, roads, and streets every day,” said Governor Abbott. “When illegal immigrants break the law and illegally drive on our roads, they endanger the lives of countless Texans and Americans.”

“While liberal states like California issue licenses to illegal immigrants and risk the lives of Americans, Texas will work with our federal partners to maintain safe roads and apprehend illegal immigrants to protect our communities,” the governor added.

The crackdown on illegal aliens operating commercial vehicles continues. Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a 25-year-old Indian national at an immigration checkpoint after discovering his New York-issued commercial license. Blythe Station Border Patrol agents arrested the man who illegally entered the U.S. in 2023 and was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration. Agents arrested the illegal alien truck driver for inadmissibility and entered him into deportation proceedings, officials stated.

Critics warn the raids could disrupt supply chains and overwhelm immigration courts already flooded with detainee lawsuits. Supporters counter that the risk of cartel infiltration and terrorism outweighs economic concerns.

Despite federal judges blocking parts of Trump’s emergency rule, enforcement raids are expanding nationwide. DHS officials say the message is clear: foreign CDL drivers are now viewed as a frontline national security threat.