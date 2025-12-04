FBI-Louisiana State Police Team Up to Protect Border Patrol/ICE During Operation Catahoula Crunch

FBI agents and Louisiana State Police have launched a joint effort to safeguard federal immigration officers during enhanced enforcement operations in New Orleans. The partnership, announced Wednesday, aims to deter a surge in assaults on Border Patrol and ICE agents, with officials warning that any interference will bring swift and severe consequences.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Jonathan Tapp of the New Orleans Field Office made it very clear that any attempts to impede or assault immigration agents conducting operations in the Big Easy would be met with serious consequences. On Wednesday, Tapp commented on the newly formed partnership with the Louisiana State Police, saying, “We will not tolerate assaults on law enforcement officers in Louisiana, and there will be consequences. We will be on the streets and partnered with the Louisiana State Police and additional federal law enforcement to investigate and arrest anyone assaulting law enforcement officers, unlawfully impeding federal law enforcement activity, or assisting anyone to commit this criminal activity.”

The team, comprised of Louisiana State Police and FBI agents, will shadow enhanced immigration operations conducted under “Catahoula Crunch,” which was launched by the Department of Homeland Security on Wednesday. According to Louisiana State Police Superintendent Colonel Robert Hodges, his agency will enforce state laws designed to protect people and property, complementing federal law enforcement efforts to safeguard immigration agents operating in the greater New Orleans area.

Hodges commented on the effort, saying, “Louisiana State Police will collaborate closely with our local, state, and federal public safety partners to provide operational support during immigration enforcement operations. Our Troopers will be in uniform and operating marked LSP vehicles to ensure a visible and coordinated presence.”

Hodges pledged to take immediate action on state-level violations of law that involved the assault of law enforcement officers or any actions that involved criminal property damage.

Under federal law, Title 18 USC section 111 prohibits the forcible assault, resistance, opposition, intimidation, or interference with federal officers while they are engaged in the performance of their duties. Depending on the nature and the severity of an assault committed under this statute, it may be prosecuted as a misdemeanor or a felony. Penalties for conviction can include a range of fines and imprisonment from up to one year in jail to more than 20 years for a serious assault that involves a deadly weapon.

According to the FBI, any cases investigated under the partnership will be referred to a District Attorney’s Office or, in the case of a state law violation, to the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office. For federal cases, the appropriate U.S. Attorney’s Office will conduct a review and potential prosecution.

Operation Catahoula Crunch launched in New Orleans on Wednesday. According to DHS, the enhanced operation targets criminal illegal aliens who have been released onto the streets through sanctuary policies in some areas of the state. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin announced the operation will target illegal aliens who represent a threat to public safety, saying, “Catahoula Crunch targets include violent criminals who were released after arrest for home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape. Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X @RandyClarkBBTX.