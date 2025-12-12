Fugitive Task Force in Texas Finds Capital Murder Suspect Hiding Near U.S.-Mexico Border

A team of law enforcement officers assigned to a fugitive task force managed to apprehend a suspect wanted for a capital murder case found hiding near the U.S.-Mexico Border in Eagle Pass, Texas. John Chancey III was located more than 250 miles away from where the murder occurred in Fayette County, Texas.

According to the Eagle Pass Police Department, Chancey was found hiding in a neighborhood on the south side of the small border city famous for being the site of hundreds of thousands of illegal border crossings during the Biden administration. The U.S. Marshals wanted Chancey for his role in an alleged murder that occurred near La Grange, Texas.

A cadre of local, state, and federal law enforcement officers assigned to the United States Marshals’ Service Lone Star Fugitive Task Force was responsible for locating and arresting Chancey, who now faces charges of Capital Murder by Terror Threat, Abuse of a Corpse Without Legal Authority, and Assault on a Public Servant.

The task force members participating in the operation to capture Chancey consisted of the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, Eagle Pass Police Department, and officers with the Uvalde Police Department.

Uvalde Police Chief Homer Delgado commented on Wednesday’s arrest of Chancey, saying, “I’m incredibly proud that our officers not only work every day to keep Uvalde safe but also stand ready to help our neighboring communities by taking violent criminals off the streets. That’s what true service looks like: protecting our own while supporting those around us.”

Under Texas statutes, Capital Murder charges are warranted when an individual commits a murder, and the victim is a peace officer or firefighter, is under the age of ten, when the murder is committed during the commission of another felony offense, or the murder has been committed for payment or the promise of future payment.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.