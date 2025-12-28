Texas Dad Tracks Kidnapped Daughter’s Phone, Half Naked Man Arrested

A father in Porter, Texas, used parental control features on his 15-year-old daughter’s cell phone to locate her after she went missing on Christmas Day. The young girl who disappeared while walking her dog was located by the father inside a pick-up truck in a secluded area, along with a suspected kidnapper who used a knife to force the girl into his vehicle.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the kidnapping occurred shortly before 4:50 p.m. on the 4000 block of Conner Mills Court in Porter. After receiving a report of the abduction, deputies responded to the area and were provided with the details of the missing 15-year-old girl, who did not return home after leaving to walk her dog.

Following the tracking information available through the parental control features on his child’s cell phone, the father was led to a secluded area nearly two miles from the site of the kidnapping. The father located his daughter and her dog inside a maroon-colored pickup truck, accompanied by a partially nude 23-year-old male.

The father rescued his daughter from the truck and provided the information to law enforcement authorities, who began the search for the suspect and the vehicle. According to authorities, there were several witnesses at the scene of the kidnapping who were also able to provide a detailed description of the truck used during the abduction.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect’s vehicle and arrested 23-year-old Giovanni Rosales-Espinoza without incident. According to authorities, Rosales-Espinoza is now facing charges of Aggravated Kidnapping and Indecency with a Child. The suspect is being held without bond in Montgomery County Jail.

According to authorities, a preliminary investigation into the incident revealed the suspect had threatened the young girl with a knife and abducted her from the street. Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit are continuing the investigation into the suspected kidnapping.

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle commented on the suspected kidnapping, saying, “Christmas is a day meant for joy, but this man chose to shatter that joy by targeting a child. I am incredibly proud of our deputies and detectives who worked tirelessly to ensure this dangerous predator was swiftly apprehended and is now off our streets. Rest assured that your Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant every hour of every day to keep your families safe.”

According to Doolittle, the investigation remains active, and no further information will be released at this time.

Breitbart Texas reached out to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for any information related to the citizenship/immigration status of the suspected kidnapper. An immediate response was not available.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.