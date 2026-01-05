Anti‑Trump Protesters Shout ‘No Kings!’ After U.S. Captures Actual Dictator Maduro (

Anti‑Trump protesters took to the streets shouting “No kings!” on the very day U.S. forces captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro — a socialist strongman who literally ruled like royalty. As American troops hauled a real tyrant into custody, activists insisted the actual threat to democracy was President Donald J. Trump, turning their demonstrations into a masterclass in political irony.

Reports indicate that anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Democrat-run cities, where many shouted “No Kings” after President Trump ordered the execution of an arrest warrant against Maduro. These cities include: New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia, Boston, Austin, and others.

The U.S. Department of War assisted the Drug Enforcement Administration special agents in serving the warrant and taking the Venezuelan dictator, who ignored the results of a legitimate democratic election, into custody.

On AM 770 in Seattle, Jason Rantz reported, “Seattle’s activist class has perfected a strange moral contortion. They scream ‘No Kings’ at a democratically elected U.S. president while demanding freedom for an actual dictator.”

Protesters went further by calling for the deposed dictator to be freed from U.S. Department of Justice custody.

Rantz continued, saying:

At the demonstrations, signs literally calling to “Free President Maduro” were everywhere. That detail matters, because it reveals the extremism at the core of the protest. These activists weren’t pleading for peace, but were demanding the release of a man indicted for narcotics trafficking who crushed dissent, stole elections, and drove millions of Venezuelans to flee. Yet if you relied on the Seattle Times, you’d never know it. … The irony is rich. These are the same activists who howl about authoritarianism at home, yet they rally on behalf of a foreign autocrat. They chant against kings while defending one. They denounce corruption while backing a narco-state. And they insist they speak for oppressed people while ignoring Venezuelans who actually suffered under Maduro.

In Philadelphia, protesters shouted, “Viva, Viva, Venezuela,” and carried signs reading, “No War on Venezuela,” “End U.S. Imperialism,” and “No Blood for Oil,” WHYY radio reported.

One of the rally’s organizers seemed to ignore the fact that Maduro had ignored the democratic election results and remained in power as a dictator after losing the election. The unidentified speaker said, “We’re all here because we agree that Venezuela should have sovereignty. We’re here because we believe that Venezuela should be free from U.S. imperial aggression and violence.”

Getsey Piette, managing editor of the Workers World newspaper, added:

U.S. aggression against the sovereign country of Venezuela is nothing more or less than an act of piracy with not one iota of justification. It is a war crime against the people of Venezuela, against all the people of Latin America and the Caribbean, and in the end, it is a war crime against the workers and oppressed people in the U.S.

At least one sign bore the communist hammer-and-sickle logo and proclaimed “Solidarity from the USA.”

In Boston, the Party for Socialism and Liberation held a protest and asked, “Does the U.S. have any right to kidnap the president of another nation? No!” WCVB reported. This ignores the fact that the United States and more than 50 other countries did not recognize Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela.