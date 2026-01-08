VIDEO: Sinaloa Cartel Using Marble Slabs to Move Meth into Spain

Videos show that the Sinaloa Cartel used marble slabs and statues to smuggle meth into Spain from Mexico. Authorities in Spain, working with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, were able to raid several properties and businesses in a takedown of the cartel and its allies in that country, which led to the arrest of nine individuals.

The raids took place in recent days in various cities in Spain as authorities tried to take down the cell, which they claimed was the main meth supplier in that part of Europe. Spain’s National Police shared a video on social media that shows some of the raids carried out by their officers.

During the raids, Spanish authorities are seen breaking marble slabs that cartel members were allegedly using to smuggle drugs into the country. Authorities also arrested a Spanish businessman who was using his legitimate marble business to transport and hide the smuggled drugs.

During a raid in one of the man’s businesses, authorities found a hidden bunker where the man hid three million Euros in cash from alleged drug proceeds.

In a statement, the National Police revealed that the raids were the continuation of an investigation that began in 2023 as part of Operation Saga, which at the time led to the second-largest meth seizure in Spain’s history. In the aftermath of that operation, the Sinaloa Cartel worked with local traffickers to re-establish their presence in Europe.

Spanish authorities describe one of the individuals arrested in the raids as the main leader of a network that coordinated the smuggling of drugs between Mexico, Dubai, and Spain.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Spanish authorities have been increasing their enforcement actions as Mexican drug cartels have been increasing their presence in Europe and have been establishing successful business ventures with other criminal networks, including the Italian and Russian Mafias.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.