Anti‑ICE Activists Sink to New Low — Border Patrol K‑9 Hit with Political Threat at Minneapolis Kennel

Federal officials say a Minneapolis kennel employee targeted a CBP detection dog with an anti‑ICE message, marking a new escalation in the city’s hostility toward immigration enforcement.

Federal sources report that the message was discovered during a routine welfare check on the K‑9, which was temporarily housed at the facility while supporting federal enforcement operations in the region. Officials say the act wasn’t an accident or a joke, but a deliberate expression of the growing anti‑ICE sentiment that has increasingly spilled over into harassment of personnel, equipment, and now even the animals assigned to protect them.

The ominous message was posted on a feed chart for CBP K-9 Dina.

Reaction to the threatening message for the Border Patrol K-9 came swiftly on X. Independent journalist Nick Sortor, himself a target of leftists’ threats and assaults, wrote, “These people are SICK.”

Unheard News producer/founder “Jack” added, “This is EVIL!! They could be poisoning them. There is no bottom these scumbags won’t hit.”

In an interview with Benny Johnson, DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said there are a lot of “rogue employees” who are acting out against the federal law enforcement operations. We saw one of our CBP K-9s have ‘ICE OUT’ written on her feeding chart. They are targeting a poor dog.”

“We are certainly seeing discrimination against our law enforcement,” McLaughlin told Johnson. “We make sure we are in contact with those companies at large. It will be taken care of.”

Federal officials say the targeting of K-9 Dina in Minneapolis is not an isolated act but part of a broader pattern of hostility that has rapidly intensified around federal immigration operations in the city. Over the past several weeks, ICE and Border Patrol personnel have reported repeated harassment, vandalism, and direct interference from agitators attempting to disrupt enforcement activity.

Agents have been surrounded outside hotels, followed in vehicles, and confronted at staging areas. DHS officials describe the climate as increasingly volatile, with anti‑ICE activists escalating from verbal intimidation to physical obstruction — and now to tampering with the equipment and animals that support federal operations.

The incident involving K‑9 Dina comes on the heels of multiple assaults and near‑assaults on federal officers in Minneapolis, including cases where ICE vehicles were swarmed, blocked, or struck during enforcement actions. Border Patrol leadership has warned that agitators are becoming more organized and more aggressive, exploiting gaps in local support and the charged political environment.

Against that backdrop, officials say the harassment of a working dog is a telling indicator of how far tensions have escalated. What began as protests has evolved into a sustained campaign targeting not just agents, but the tools and assets they rely on — a shift federal authorities view as a serious threat to officer safety and operational integrity

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark last week, Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino said his agents had been assaulted 25 times in the previous four days.

“One agitator used a metal fire extinguisher to spray an unknown substance on one of our agents,” Bovino, who commands the Border Patrol’s special operations, stated. “After examination, we believe the liquid may have been watered-down paint, but at the time, the agent had no idea whether the substance was a dangerous chemical like acid or another caustic fluid.”

Federal officials warn that unless the escalating hostility in Minneapolis is brought under control, more agents — and the assets that protect them — will be placed at risk. The targeting of K‑9 Dina, they say, is emblematic of a climate where agitators feel increasingly emboldened to confront, harass, and attack federal personnel with little fear of consequence.

As ICE and Border Patrol continue operations in the region, leaders caution that the line between political protest and outright aggression has already been crossed, and the safety of agents on the ground is becoming a more urgent concern with each new incident.