Texas Announces Start of New SNAP Benefits Work Requirements Under Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill

The State of Texas has announced it will begin imposing work requirements for residents who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The new provisions required under the Trump administration’s Big Beautiful Bill took effect in the state on Sunday.

Other states are required to comply with the provisions as well, but have not yet implemented them. In New York, enforcement will not begin for most areas of the state until March due to a waiver. Florida will implement the requirement in April.

The new rules, announced by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HSSC), require SNAP recipients to perform at least 20 hours of work per week or 80 hours per month. Recipients must document and report all hours worked to the HSSC to remain eligible for benefits.

HSSC guidelines allow paid employment, the receipt of goods or services for employment, and unpaid volunteer hours to meet the work-hour requirements. HSSC will also accept any hours dedicated to SNAP Employment Training or to other comparable training programs, such as the Texas Workforce Commission’s work training program.

The new rules require SNAP recipients to respond to any letters or requests from the Texas Workforce Commission concerning SNAP Employment and Training, accept a suitable job if offered, and not voluntarily quit any job or reduce work hours to fewer than 30 hours per week without good cause.

The exemptions to the work requirements are limited and apply to those taking care of a child under 6 years old, providing care for someone who cannot care for themselves, receiving unemployment benefits or having applied for benefits, not working because of physical or mental health reasons, or taking part in a drug or alcohol treatment program, among others.

According to HSSC, the new rules will impact more than three million residents on the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Previously, veterans, the homeless, parents with children between the ages of 14 and 17, and young adults aging out of the foster care system were exempted from previous work requirements. These groups are now required to comply with the new rules as individual states begin implementation of the new SNAP work provisions.

