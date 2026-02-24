El Mencho’s Hideout Previously Identified by U.S. Treasury Department

The U.S. Department of the Treasury had previously identified and sanctioned the exclusive resort cabins in Jalisco where the terrorist leader Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes had been hiding. The revelation highlights the impunity with which the drug boss operated in Mexico, where he felt safe staying in an area that had been identified by authorities since 2020.

This week, the non-governmental organization Mexicanos Contra La Corrupcion revealed that the cabins where Mexican military forces found El Mencho appear to be the same ones that the U.S. Department of the Treasury listed in 202o as being used by CJNG and its financial wing Los Cuinis to launder money. In that action, U.S. authorities listed three cabin complexes in the town of Tlapalpa, Jalisco. The same region where military forces fought and killed El Mencho over the weekend.

The issue that El Mencho felt safe enough to continue using those cabins, even though they had been previously identified by U.S. authorities, raises serious concerns about how safe the cartel figure felt operating in Mexico. As Breitbart Texas reported, El Mencho is a known close personal friend of Mexico’s Secretary of the Army, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo, who met when Trevilla served as the head of the regional military forces in Michoacan. It was during that time that Trevilla Trejo had several meetings with key figures from CJNG.

