Mexican President May Sue Elon Musk for Calling Her a Cartel Lackey

Mexico’s President, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced that her government was looking into taking legal action against U.S. businessman Elon Musk over a series of comments he made on social media. The American social media executive reportedly claimed that Sheinbaum answered to her cartel bosses.

During her morning news conference, Sheinbaum revealed that her lawyers were considering legal action but that she ultimately cared more about what the public said than what the business elite believed. Sheinbaum claimed that they were analyzing the case.

On Monday, Musk responded to a comment on X in which someone asked whether Sheinbaum was a cartel plant. Musk responded, saying that “She’s just saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say. Let’s just say that their punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a ‘performance improvement plan.”

The original comment in the conversation was an older video of Sheinbaum claiming that fighting cartels head-on was a violation of human rights for cartel gunmen. As Breitbart Texas reported, in November 2025, Sheinbaum denounced the war on drugs and said her government was not going to go that route because killing drug traffickers is a fascist approach that violates their rights. Those comments sparked widespread criticism at the time.

While the video went viral at the time, it resurfaced this week following Sunday’s killing of Ruben Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes, the much-feared leader of the terrorist organization Cartel Jalisco New Generation. As Breitbart Texas reported, after the death of El Mencho, his cartel began carrying out a series of terrorist attacks throughout Mexico that brought the country to a standstill.

