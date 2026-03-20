Mexican Border State Cops Arrest Texas Murder Suspect On The Run

Authorities in the Mexican border state of Nuevo Leon arrested a man wanted in South Texas in connection with a 2024 murder.

Investigators with Nuevo Leon’s Fuerza Civil Intelligence Unit tracked down 39-year-old Hector Oliver Ramirez, who was hiding out in the municipality of Juarez, Nuevo Leon. The municipality of Juarez is part of the Monterrey metropolitan area, which is approximately 120 miles south of the Texas border.

The investigators used phone-tracking technology to locate Ramirez. The fugitive is wanted out of Hidalgo County, Texas, on one count of murder and has an outstanding federal warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution.

After the arrest, authorities moved Ramirez to a detention center, where he is expected to go before a judge this week to rule if the arrest for extradition purposes is valid. It remains unclear whether Ramirez is a dual citizen or only from South Texas, and whether he has any legal status in Mexico.

Ramirez is wanted for his role in the murder of 29-year-old Victor Gerardo Hernandez in March 2024 in Edinburg, Texas. A motive for the shooting was never made public. At the time, authorities had responded to a call of shots fired and found Hernandez’s body in the parking lot area of a local hotel. Since then, both Ramirez and Orona have been listed as fugitives.

According to a report from El Siglo de Durango, Orona died in June 2024 in a fire in the state of Durango. The fire reportedly started when Orona was trying to steal electrical wire from power lines.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.