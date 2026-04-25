Waymo Robotaxi Service Paused in San Antonio After Vehicle Swept Away by Floodwaters

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Waymo, the automated self-driving taxi service and subsidiary of Alphabet Inc., paused operations in the Alamo City after one of its unoccupied driverless vehicles was swept away in a low-water crossing on Monday night. The service has yet to resume during the busy “Fiesta” celebration period in San Antonio.

Waymo immediately suspended operations after the incident. According to a report by the San Antonio Express-News. The incident is the second flood-related issue faced by the autonomous taxi company in San Antonio, and the first time one of its vehicles was swept away by floodwaters.

San Antonio and surrounding communities have received 4-6 inches of rainfall since Sunday, resulting in numerous road closures due to flash flooding in low-lying areas of the city. According to the Express-News, San Antonio authorities were not involved in the vehicle’s recovery, and police officials have not provided any details of the incident. Waymo has not disclosed the incident location and has not issued a public statement on its cause.

The safety record touted on the company’s website shows significantly fewer crashes than human drivers in the areas where the robotaxi operates. According to Waymo, its automated vehicles were involved in 92 percent fewer accidents involving serious injury, 83 percent fewer airbag deployments in any vehicle crashes, and 82 percent fewer injuries causing crashes than vehicles with a human driver over the same distance in Waymo’s operating cities.

During the March 1 mass shooting incident in Austin, a driverless Waymo robotaxi apparently panicked and blocked the roadway, impeding police and ems crews from reaching the scene, Breitbart Tech reported. An Austin police officer had to enter the vehicle and move it out of the roadway.

All automated driverless vehicles must obtain authorization from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. Senate Bill 2807, signed into law by Texas Governor Greg Abbott in 2025, imposes penalties for unsafe operations, scheduled to become enforceable in May 2026. The provisions may prove problematic for companies operating commercial driverless taxi services within the Lone Star state.

According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, once a commercial entity is issued an authorization to operate automated vehicles within the state, it must ensure the vehicles consistently maintain driving activity in accordance with public safety. Beginning May 28, 2026, concerns about unsafe operations that could result in serious bodily injury can be submitted to the department’s enforcement division for review.

Penalties that may be imposed on driverless automobile operators if vehicles are found to be in an unsafe operational condition or if the operation of the vehicle endangers the public may include suspension or revocation of authorization to operate commercially and will subject the owner of the vehicle to be considered the “licensed driver” and responsible for any citations for traffic law violations within the state according to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.