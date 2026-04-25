Dem Rep. Cisneros: It’s Been Dem Presidents Fixing GOP’s Economic Issues for ‘Last Few Presidents’

On Friday’s broadcast of “CNN News Central,” Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA) claimed that for “the last few presidents,” “It has been Democratic presidents always pulling a Republican economic crisis from the ground up, curing it and taking care of it.”

Cisneros said, “Well, one of the first things we want to focus on is healthcare, right? That is why we have kind of, as the Democratic Caucus in the House of Representatives, focused on that policy, the Affordable Care Act subsidies, lowering the costs, making sure that we’re protecting Medicare and Medicaid, ensuring that people can get preventive care, rather than them having to seek treatment at an emergency room. We need to — this war needs to end, right? These tariffs need to end. And these are all things that we want to work on as a Democratic Congress, when we are going to take the majority, and we are going to push this agenda, to ensure that we can help lower the costs and make it more — things more affordable for the American people.”

He added, “When you look, throughout the history, the last few presidents, right? It has been Democratic presidents always pulling a Republican economic crisis from the ground up, curing it and taking care of it. So, it doesn’t surprise me that those poll numbers came out saying they trust Democrats more now on the economy.”

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