O’Brien: Nature of Iran’s Regime ‘Hasn’t Changed’, ‘Don’t Buy’ There Are Moderates

On Friday’s edition of CBS’s “The Takeout,” former Trump National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien said that in Iran, “the nature of the regime hasn’t changed,” and “This pitch that there are moderates and revolutionaries and hardliners, I don’t buy it. All these diplomats and the speaker of the parliament were in the guard in their early years. They’re still assassinating and hanging and killing and executing women and young people in the streets.”

Host and CBS News Chief Washington Correspondent Major Garrett asked, “Robert, the president says he believes the regime has changed in Iran. Based on what you’ve seen, do you believe that’s true?”

O’Brien answered, “Well, there’s no question, Major, that the regime has changed. That’s just a fact. The regime was wiped out on the first day of the war, thanks to Israel and the U.S. and a very exquisite operation. But the nature of the regime has yet to — we’ve yet to see a serious change in the nature of the regime. So, they’re hardliners. This pitch that there are moderates and revolutionaries and hardliners, I don’t buy it. All these diplomats and the speaker of the parliament were in the guard in their early years. They’re still assassinating and hanging and killing and executing women and young people in the streets. So, the nature of the regime hasn’t changed, but, clearly, the personnel have changed.”

Later, O’Brien said he thinks Iran will end up agreeing to a deal because they have no other choice.

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