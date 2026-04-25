GOP Rep. Amodei: We Need Better Oversight to Fund ICE, CBP for Three Years

On Friday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Ceasefire,” Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) expressed his unease with a reconciliation bill on funding ICE and CBP for three years by stating that there have been issues with oversight and saying that there either need to be changes with oversight provisions or the bill should only fund things for one year.

Amodei said, “[T]his last year hasn’t been a lot of fun from an Article I congressional perspective for oversight. … Hasn’t been a lot of fun on the oversight issue. And so, now, when you come to me and say, the way to find these guys is to give them three years forward, and our experience with oversight in the reconciliation bill — I only speak for me — not wonderful. So, now, you want me to send somebody three years down the road with those same oversight provisions?”

He added, “There either [need] to be changes in the oversight provisions, or you need to go back to the one-year stuff and remember Article I.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett