Winery Co-Owned by Democrat Ilhan Omar’s Husband Closes Down During Probe of Family’s Wealth

The winery co-owned by Rep. Ilhan Omar’s (D-MN) husband has ceased operations as government officials are investigating their family wealth, even though Omar has pushed back on claims she was rich.

The winery Tim Mynett co-owned in California closed up shop earlier this month after House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) sent a letter to him saying financial disclosures his wife filed “show eStCru LLC and Rose Lake Capital LLC, which you hold ownership stakes in, went from being worth as much as $51,000 in 2023 to as much as $30 million in 2024,” the New York Post reported Friday.

“Given that these companies do not publicly list their investors or where their money comes from, this sudden jump in value raises concerns that unknown individuals may be investing to gain influence with your wife,” the letter read.

Meanwhile, Omar recently claimed she is not as rich as previous financial disclosures showed and blamed an accounting error, per Breitbart News.

In 2025, Omar disclosed she and her husband had assets of between $6 million and $30 million, which was a huge rise from her previous filing. The article said amended filings reportedly showed their assets at $18,004 to $95,000.

When a Lindell TV reporter asked Omar this week about the “discrepancies,” Omar said she was “stupid for asking me anything,” claiming she had “explained to the American people.”

She then told the reporter, “I don’t want to tell you jack shit.”

According to the Post, “Mynett’s business venture capital and boutique winery was started in the fall of 2021, after his prior consulting firm shut down,” noting the winery was a label that subcontracted producers to bottle the wines.

In January, Comer vowed to “get answers” about Omar’s “skyrocketing” wealth, and later said he wanted officials to look at countries including Somalia, Kenya, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) when it came to Mynett and his failed business ventures.