DHS Task Force Investigation Leads to 20-Year Prison Term for Illegal Alien Drug Trafficker

A Department of Homeland Security (DHS) task force investigation led to a 20-year prison sentence for an illegal alien from Mexico convicted of trafficking methamphetamine in Texas. Prosecutors said the criminal alien trafficked large quantities from Mexico into East Texas.

Mauricio Diaz-Abraham, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, appeared before U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant on May 12 for a sentencing hearing in Sherman, Texas. The judge handed down a 240-month prison sentence following the conviction on drug trafficking charges. Diaz-Abraham pleaded guilty in a sealed plea in June 2025, court records obtained by Breitbart Texas revealed.

Prosecutors said that Diaz-Abraham began trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico in 2020. The Mexican national was living illegally in Arlington, Texas, and was part of a conspiracy to move the drugs from Mexico to East Texas.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Texas stated that Diaz-Abraham admitted to being “personally responsible for the distribution of at least 4.5 kilograms of methamphetamine.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office stated:

This case is part of the Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative established by Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion. The HSTF is a whole-of-government partnership dedicated to eliminating criminal cartels, foreign gangs, transnational criminal organizations, and human smuggling and trafficking rings operating in the United States and abroad. Through historic interagency collaboration, the HSTF directs the full might of United States law enforcement towards identifying, investigating, and prosecuting the full spectrum of crimes committed by these organizations, which have long fueled violence and instability within our borders. In performing this work, the HSTF places special emphasis on investigating and prosecuting those engaged in child trafficking or other crimes involving children. The HSTF further utilizes all available tools to prosecute and remove the most violent criminal aliens from the United States.

At this time, Homeland Security Investigations (an agency within the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement) remains unfunded by the Democrats’ efforts to defund ICE.

A massively redacted indictment obtained by Breitbart states that Diaz-Abraham was part of a conspiracy of several individuals to traffic methamphetamine into the United States from Mexico. The indictment alleged that the co-defendants would purchase automobiles, houses, jewelry, and other valuables with the proceeds of their drug-trafficking enterprise. The assets were placed in the name of a third party to conceal the actual ownership. The indictment states the conspirators would traffic cash from the U.S. to Mexico to enable the purchase of the narcotics to be transported back to Texas.

In addition to the 240-month prison term, the judge ordered the convicted drug trafficker to 36 months of supervised release. Diaz-Abraham will be turned over to ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations officers at the end of his prison term or upon being released for probation for deportation to Mexico.

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.