EXCLUSIVE: 64 Smuggled Aliens Arrested in Small Boat near Puerto Rico Coast

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Air and Marine Operations officers (AMO) worked with the U.S. Border Patrol and ICE Homeland Security Investigations agents to interdict a maritime smuggling event off the western coast of Puerto Rico. The operation resulted in the apprehension of 64 illegal aliens attempting to make landfall on the island.

According to CBP, the interdiction occurred on Saturday, May 9, and began when the AMO Maceda Marine Unit detected a suspected illegal alien smuggling scheme involving a “Yola-type” marine vessel. A yola is a wooden vessel made by hand that is generally used for fishing off the coasts of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

During this marine interdiction event, AMO agents boarded the vessel and discovered 58 Dominican Republic nationals were on board the vessel, as well as six nationals from Haiti. The arrestees were transferred onto AMO and Puerto Rico Joint Forces FURA vessels for transport.

According to CBP, the detainees were transported to the Mayaguez Port of Entry. Border Patrol agents, with support from HSI and PRPD, processed the group at the Ramey Border Patrol Station for removal proceedings.

The Caribbean Air and Marine Branch Director, Christopher Hunter, commented on the interdiction, saying, “This interdiction underscores the relentless commitment of our agents and partners to securing our maritime borders and protecting lives.”

Hunter stressed the importance of interdicting smuggling vessels in the often-treacherous waters, adding, “The swift, coordinated response prevented dangerous crossings and ensured migrants received necessary care. Our ongoing collaboration is essential to safeguarding Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands from the threats posed by illegal maritime activity.”

The CBP Caribbean Air and Marine Branch stationed in Puerto Rico frequently interdicts narcotics smugglers using the marine navigation routes to enter Puerto Rico, as used by human smugglers. In late April, Caribbean AMO aircraft detected a vessel of interest about 35 nautical miles southeast of Puerto Rico. The vessel was a 30-foot yola-type boat, like the vessel seized in the May human smuggling interdiction.

The vessel was equipped with two outboard engines and was observed carrying multiple fuel containers and what authorities believed to be narcotics contraband aboard. An AMO UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter kept surveillance while AMO Coastal Interceptor Vessels from Ponce and Fajardo moved to interdict the suspect vessel.

At approximately 12:58 a.m. April 29, 2026, AMO marine interdiction agents intercepted the vessel after agents fired two warning rounds that prompted the vessel operator to stop his vessel. After stopping and boarding the vessel, officers arrested three Venezuelan nationals and seized 1,418 pounds of cocaine. The suspects are now facing federal prosecution in the District of Puerto Rico.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.