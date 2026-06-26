Ocasio-Cortez: After Midterms Dems Will Pursue ‘Aggressive’ Investigations into Trump

Friday on MS NOW’s “The Briefing,” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) said after winning the midterm elections, Democrats would lead an “aggressive investigation” into President Donald Trump.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I played a clip of little Mike Johnson, as I like to call him, laying out how a Democratic majority in Congress would investigate the president, the cabinet, donors and friends. It all sounds, I think, probably to a lot of people watching and a lot of people out there who were infuriated by the level of corruption. Pretty good. But you’ve also talked about a lot of things you deeply care about: health care and affordable housing. I know there are many other things. What do you see as the right priorities? Balance of things, especially as it relates to investigations and accountability? Where does that fall on how much time should be spent on that?

Ocasio-Cortez said, “I mean, I of course, some I spent many years on the oversight, and on the oversight committee in Congress, which is in charge of investigations during the first Trump administration. I helped on the investigation of Michael Cohen at the time, which led to a record setting settlement from, Attorney General Letitia James. But, I think that it really is — it genuinely is a situation of we can walk and chew gum at the same time. There are certain committees that I think will be spearheading real investigations into this administration. There has to be accountability, and it has to be because we cannot allow this level of corruption to consume our public service and our government ever again. And the only way that you allow that are the only way that you set that precedent is by aggressive investigation and consequence. And often times, some of the things that do come out in congressional investigations sometimes yield to, either state pursuits, etc.. And, you know, Mike Johnson paints this as though it’s some partizan witch hunt but if you don’t want to be prosecuted for crimes, don’t do crimes.”

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