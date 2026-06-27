An African migrant has been charged with rape and murder after the body of a two-year-old girl was found in a Surrey town in Southern England.

Kevin Kerjean, a 31-year-old migrant from the Central African Republic who police said has French citizenship, is set to appear before the Guildford Crown Court on Monday over the alleged murder of a two-year-old girl in Chertsey.

Surrey Police said that officers were called to an address on Pycroft Road at around 5.40 pm on Thursday after receiving reports of a potentially dangerous situation.

Once they arrived on the scene, officers discovered a two-year-old girl, who was tragically already dead when they reached the property.

The police force said that a Major Crime Team is leading an investigation to determine the circumstances of the girl’s death.

In addition to facing a murder charge, Kerjean has also been charged with the rape of a child under 13 and sexual assault of a child under 13. He has been remanded to custody.

In a statement, Surrey Police Detective Chief Superintendent Jon Groenen said: “This is a tragic incident, and our thoughts are with the child’s family, as well as all those who knew her.

“Our teams are working hard to build a picture of what happened, and a significant police presence will remain in Pyrcroft Road over the coming days.

“We appreciate that the incident itself, as well as the significant police presence, will be concerning for residents and we would like to thank them for their cooperation as we conduct our investigation.”