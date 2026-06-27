Maher: Wins for Mamdani’s Candidates Are Because Young Are Voting for No Cops, No Borders

During his opening monologue on Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher remarked that the wins in Democratic primaries of three U.S. House candidates endorsed by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani (D) took place because “young people are voting, and they’re voting to abolish the police, abolish prisons, unlimited immigration, so no cops, no prisons, no borders, proving for sure that eating Tide Pods does cause brain damage.”

Maher began the segment on New York by saying, “[L]et’s talk about the big earthquake on the left, because this is big news in this country, I don’t know if you saw what happened in New York. There were three candidates for — these are the primaries. They are going to win the election, so they’re going to be three Democrats in Congress. These are Mamdani’s people, these are Democratic Socialists, I think very different than the Democratic Party.”

He continued, “What happened is, for years, we’ve been asking young people to vote. Well, now, young people are voting, and they’re voting to abolish the police, abolish prisons, unlimited immigration, so no cops, no prisons, no borders, proving for sure that eating Tide Pods does cause brain damage.”

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