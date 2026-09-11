Venezuelan Illegal Alien Arrested in Texas for Sexual Assault of Child, Stalking

Police officers in Cedar Park, Texas, arrested a Venezuelan Illegal Alien while following up on a tip as to his location. The officers found the Venezuelan national, who is on the Texas Department of Public Safety’s 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illegal Immigrant List. Police in Travis County, Texas, issued a warrant for his arrest for an alleged sexual assault of a child.

Cedar Park police officers received a tip on September 5 regarding the location of fugitive Fermin Alejandro Calles Garcia, a 24-year-old illegal alien from Venezuela. Officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Calles Garcia, according to a statement from the Texas DPS Criminal Investigations Division.

In March 2025, the Travis County (Austin), Texas, Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for Calles Garcia’s arrest for three charges — Sexual Assault of a Child, Stalking, and Misdemeanor Assault Causing Bodily Injury, officials reported.

The tip regarding the location of the fugitive illegal alien came via the Texas DPS 10 Most Wanted Criminal Illanegal Immigrant List. Cedar Park police were assisted in the investigation by DPS Criminal Investigation Division special agents. Officials said a $3,000 reward had been issued and would be paid to the anonymous tipster.

Nine other members of the most wanted criminal alien list remain at large. These include fugitives wanted for murder, indecency with a child by contact, sexual assault of a child, aggravated sexual assault of a child, continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, failure to comply with the sex offender registration program, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and indecent exposure to a minor (x2).

Rewards of up to $7,500 are in place for information leading to the arrest of these criminal illegal aliens.