Actor Mandy Patinkin Claims ‘Jewish Safety Depends’ on Electing Democrat Michigan Candidate Abdul El Sayed

Left-wing actor Mandy Patinkin is making his last-minute appeal to voters in Michigan with the odd claim that Muslim Democrat Abdul El Sayed is the only candidate who can assure the “safety of Jews.”

Patinkin took to his X account and posted a long message and a video flogging El Sayed’s candidacy for the U.S. Senate from Michigan on Friday and made the quixotic proclamation alerting voters that “Jewish safety depends on a real multiracial democracy—and Abdul is the one fighting to protect it.”

“We know how much it matters to live in a country where our rights are protected,” the Princess Bride star continued, “where the law applies equally to everyone, and where the majority can’t just decide that some people don’t deserve the same freedoms. The safety and freedom we’ve found in America didn’t happen by accident. They exist because of democracy. And protecting democracy means protecting Jewish safety, too.”

Of course, Patinkin seems blissfully unaware that America is not now and has never been a “democracy,” but instead is a republic.

He droned on about how the “courts are weakened” even though he supports the very party responsible for the unrelenting lawfare being waged to tear down the American system, and he wrung his hands over how “people lose equal protection under the law,” despite that he is pushing the same party which uses police, the courts, and the levers of government to oppress and jail those with whom they disagree.

He added, “That’s why I find it so alarming to see what’s happening right now. When masked government agents are taking people off the streets and citizens are being shot in public, we should all be worried about where things are headed. As Jews, we know that when a government starts targeting certain groups of people, no one should assume they’re safe from what comes next.”

Patinkin is, of course, not telling much truth there. No “certain groups of people” are being targeted by the Trump administration. An illegal alien is not a certain group like Jews are a certain group. Illegal migrants are not a particular religion, or race, or creed. They are anyone breaking immigration laws by entering the country illegally. Targeting illegal migrants is nothing like oppressing “certain groups of people.”

Indeed, Jews should be incensed that the actor is comparing them to illegal migrants. It is an insulting and false characterization that belittles the racism and violence Jews often face.

Next, Patinkin lied about El Sayed’s opponent, Republican Mike Rogers.

“Mike Rogers has chosen to align himself with a movement that is willing to attack our democracy. He stood with Trump and refused to accept the results of the 2020 election. And now we’re seeing what happens when a political movement treats the rights and dignity of certain people as disposable. For Jews, these things should set off alarm bells,” the actor blathered.

No one on the GOP side “refused to accept the results of the 2020 election” much less Trump. He left office when he lost to Biden. Did he complain about the fraud? Sure. But he still abided by the results. Further, not one American has lost any rights under Trump during his second term in the White House.

The conspiracy nut actor wrapped up his post, saying, “Jewish safety is tied to the health of our democracy. We can’t protect one without protecting the other. And in this Senate race, Abdul is the candidate who understands that and is willing to fight for it.”

In the end, Mandy Patinkin is pushing for voters to support El Sayed whose family and supporters have a long, long history of involvement with the radical, anti-Jewish Muslim Brotherhood terror group.

So much for protecting Jews, Mandy.

Follow Warner Todd Huston Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston