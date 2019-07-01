Michael Steele: Harris Exchange with Biden May Hurt Her Support in Black Community

. @MichaelSteele on Kamala Harris-Joe Biden debate exchange: "Beneath the surface, in the black community, it hurt her. This was not something that I think she’s going to walk away from with a lot of black support." @HillTVLive https://t.co/VkJ5XxcYRj pic.twitter.com/7PjYkVUUVk

Monday on Hill TV, former Republican National Committee chairman Michael Steele said Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) confrontation during last week debate with former Vice President Joe Biden about bussing could hurt her support in the older black community.

Steele said, “Top line it looks like she got a bump of six points. Beneath the surface, now anecdotal, but there is polling coming out to support this view in the black community, it hurt her. This was not something that I think she’s going to walk away from with a lot of black support.”

He continued. “It may be age-related.”

He added, “The response for those who were 45 and older was he done him wrong.”

He concluded, “Younger ones were sort of mixed. They kind of liked the aggressiveness, but it’ll be interesting to see how this settles down.”

