Schumer: ‘This Was One of the Worst Few Days in American Foreign Policy’ ‘In a Long Time’

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “AC360,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) stated that President Trump gave Kim Jong-un “just what he wanted” and got nothing in exchange, and that we have had “one of the worst few days in American foreign policy and American diplomatic history in a long time.”

Schumer said, “You know, Anderson, this was one of the worst few days in American foreign policy and American diplomatic history in a long time. Praising dictators, messing up foreign policy left and right, what he did in North Korea, giving Kim Jong-un just what he wanted, calling him a friend, patting him on the back, and getting nothing, absolutely nothing in return. North Korea is still nuclear. The president used to criticize Obama and Bush, you couldn’t get rid of their weapons, I will. He said about a year ago, we don’t have to worry about things. They have ICBMs. They have more nuclear bombs than they’ve had in the past. They are a danger to the United States, and he pats the guy on the back and gets nothing in return. His foreign policy is erratic. It’s done for the moment so he can get his little ego hit, and it hurts us, hurts us in the long run.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett