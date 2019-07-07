Booker: ‘I’m Frustrated’ Biden Apology on Segregationist Senators Comments ‘Took So Long’

Sunday’s “Inside Politics” on CNN offered a clip of 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Cory Booker (D-NY) reacting to his opponent for the Democratic nomination former Vice President Joe Biden apologizing for his comments about working with segregationist senators.

Booker said, “I’m frustrated that it took so long. But I’m grateful for him doing this.”

He continued, “We can’t have a leader that can’t stand up and say I’ve been imperfect and I made mistakes, and I apologize. I’m sorry we had to go through all of this, I’m sorry he tried to shift blame to me. But I’m grateful. I want to say thank you.”

He added, “We need to extend grace to each other. I’m never going to not — not accept somebody I respect and admire that has finally come to terms with this and apologized.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN