Cruz: ‘We Need to Inquire’ if Epstein Was Given ‘Toughest Penalty’ Possible with Evidence

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) discussed Labor Secretary Alex Acosta’s handling of the deal involving Jeffrey Epstein while Acosta was U.S. Attorney and stated that the “toughest penalty” possible given the evidence should have been imposed against Epstein, and we should “inquire if we did that.”

Cruz said, “Well, look, he was the U.S. Attorney. I’m concerned about the allegations, but the Department of Justice has an ongoing investigation. I think we should find out what happened. I think we should have imposed the toughest penalty we could have based on the evidence, and I think we need to inquire if we did that.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett