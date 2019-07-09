Wasserman Schultz: No Surprise Trump ‘Coddling’ Acosta Who Protected Sexual Predator Epstein

Tuesday on CNN’s “Newsroom,” Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-FL) accused President Donald Trump of “coddling” Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who gave a plea deal to billionaire Jeffrey Epstein on child sex trafficking charges in 2008 when he was an attorney for the Southern District of Florida.

Wasserman Schultz said, “They hid the non-prosecution agreement from the victims. A federal judge has said that that violated the Crime Victims Rights Act and that they broke federal law with the non-prosecution agreement. But yet President Trump is still coddling this guy who protected a sexual predator, which we shouldn’t be surprised about because the president himself has been accused by more than 20 women of sexually assaulting them. It shouldn’t surprise us.”

She added, “Even if the president and his administration would say they didn’t really know as much as they should have when they first nominated him, now they do, and the last thing he should be doing is protecting a sexual predator, someone who allowed a sexual predator to nearly get off scot-free, and he should resign or the president should fire him. But this is not a person who should be at all responsible any longer for protecting the vulnerable. And again, the Secretary of Labor is responsible for enforcing the child labor laws and making sure that we go after human traffickers.”

