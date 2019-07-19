Limbaugh: ‘Send Her Back’ Chants ‘Much Ado About Nothing’

Conservative radio talker Rush Limbaugh on Friday weighed in on the outrage over people at President Donald Trump’s rally this week in North Carolina chanting “Send her back” about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

Limbaugh called the chant “innocent” and one “borne of fun,” adding Democrats have designed the outrage to have conservatives acting as if they are guilty of racism.

“Much ado about nothing,” Limbaugh told “Fox & Friends.” “Look, I don’t really have time here, because I spent 20 minutes on this on the radio yesterday. This really irritates me. There’s two sets of rules. The Democrats never have to denounce Antifa. What’s Antifa? Antifa is blowing up cities. Antifa is attacking people — ditto Black Lives Matter. Ilhan Omar herself hates Israel. She’s been uttering antisemitic statements. The House come up with a resolution [that] doesn’t even mention her name. And yet some people at Trump rally make some innocent little chant borne of fun, and Washington comes to a halt and everybody gets up, ‘Oh my God, oh my God, did you hear what?’ It’s nothing.”

“We have this two sets of rules circumstance here. And all this is is designed to get conservatives and Republicans acting as though they’re guilty of racism, bigotry, sexism and homophobia. And it’s all made up. … We conservatives love people, Steve. We want the best for everybody. We want everybody to take advantage of the wonderful opportunities that living in this country affords everybody. And we want everybody to be able to have the opportunity to be the best they want to be, using the ambition, desire they have it. All we ask, all we ask is that you love your country, that you do your best to help other people love the country. There’s no reason to hate this country. There’s no better place on Earth to be. There’s no reason to despise this country.”

