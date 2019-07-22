Graham: If Dems Impeach over the Mueller Report, Trump Will Get Reelected, GOP Will Take House, Senate

Monday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) predicted significant gains for Republicans in 2020 if Democrats pursue impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Host Laura Ingraham asked if former Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday was an effort by Democrats to get “another bite at the apple,” to which Graham warned of consequences for Democrats.

“I think the apple is done,” Graham replied. “Most Americans were looking to Mueller to tell them what happened, not Nadler. Do you think any fair-minded American thinks Nadler is out to get the truth? He’s already convicted the president in his own mind. This is all about impeachment. If they impeach the president over the Mueller report, Trump will get reelected. We’ll take the House and the Senate.”

