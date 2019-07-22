House Judiciary Vice Chair: DOJ ‘Trying to Suppress’ Mueller

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Hardball,” House Judiciary Committee Vice Chair Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA) reacted to the Justice Department warning Special Counsel Robert Mueller to keep his testimony within the bounds of his report by saying that the DOJ and the Trump administration “have been trying to suppress the witnesses, redact the report, and hide the evidence.”

Scanlon said, “Well, I mean, this is what we’ve been seeing for months, is that the Justice Department and the administration have been trying to suppress the witnesses, redact the report, and hide the evidence. I think the president is terrified.”

