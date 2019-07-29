Moulton: Trump Is a Domestic Enemy of the Constitution

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” 2020 presidential candidate Representative Seth Moulton (D-MA) stated that he thinks President Trump is a domestic enemy of the Constitution.

Host Lawrence O’Donnell asked, “The oath you took is to defend the Constitution against enemies foreign and domestic. Is Donald Trump a domestic enemy of the Constitution?”

Moulton answered, “I think he is. And when you have a commander-in-chief, not just a president, but a commander-in-chief, who is more interested in listening to Russia than our own intelligence professionals, what message does that send to a country of people who volunteer to serve in our military?”

