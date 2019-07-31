GOP Sen. Cornyn: Ratcliffe ‘a Good Choice’ to Replace Coats

This week, it was announced President Donald Trump had selected Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats with the hope he would “rein in” intelligence agencies that have “run amok.”

In an interview Wednesday with Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX) praised the president’s nomination, calling Ratcliffe “a good choice.”

“I think [Ratcliffe] would be a good choice,” Cornyn told host Bill Hemmer while praising the representative Texas.

“I’m confident once people get to know him the way I know him, they will support him — at least on the Republican side,” he added. “Unfortunately, Senator [Chuck] Schumer seems to have made this a partisan issue.”

