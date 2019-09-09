Jim Jordan: People Want to Know When Someone Is Going to Jail for Trump-Russia Investigation Wrongdoing

Monday during an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) decried his House Democrat colleagues obsession with the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

The Ohio Republican pointed to the numerous efforts by Democrats to bolster their case for impeachment, which had not gone as planned. He argued that these efforts are diverting attention away from other matters.

Jordan pointed to the recent release of the Department of Justice’s Inspector General report on former FBI Director James Comey’s handling of investigations during his tenure. He also pointed to the reoccurring question he fields regarding one of those investigations, which is the Trump-Russia investigation.

“You know what people want to know?” Jordan said. “They want to know when someone is going to jail. More often than not, when I’m walking through an airport or something, people walk up to me, ‘When is somebody going to jail for the wrongdoing that took place in the Trump-Russia investigation, or even the Clinton investigation?’ I get that question all the time, and you can’t get to the bottom of that if you don’t get all the information out there. And what better opportunity than to bring in the inspector general to answer our questions?”

