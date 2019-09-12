Maher: ‘I Think We Underestimate How Much America Has Been Choking on Political Correctness for 25 Years’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joes,” co-host Joe Scarborough and HBO’s “Real Time” host Bill Maher decried political correctness, which they both said was having a detrimental impact on the Democratic Party.

According to Maher, abiding by the rules of political correctness is harmful to Democratic candidates.

“[T]hey project kind of weakness, and I think it is internal. I mean you see them already apologizing too much for things that really don’t merit an apology. Obviously, if you do something terrible you should apologize for it. But we’ve seen it up and down the ranks, that people who have had to start their campaigns — and it is not a good way. You keep saying, ‘You’re sorry,’ you look like a sorry candidate. People think, well, gee whiz, why am I voting for this guy? He’s tripping over himself to say he did this wrong. She did this wrong. The Trump voter, I don’t think they are blind to Trump’s myriad flaws. If you talked to them, what they always say, what they like about him is he’s not politically correct. You know, he doesn’t back down. Especially that thing about political correctness. I think we underestimate how much America has been choking on political correctness for 25 years. Somebody should have done a show about that years ago. It would have been a good idea.

