Jim Jordan on NYT Report on Kavanaugh: ‘The Mainstream Press Lied to Us Again’

Monday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) weighed in on the new allegations of sexual misconduct made in a report by The New York Times regarding Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The NYT essay initially failed to mention that friends of the woman alleged to have been sexually assaulted say she does not recall the incident, but it was later updated to reflect that.

Jordan hit at the mainstream media for misleading Americans again, comparing it to how they treated the Russia investigation.

“What’s going on is, wow, the mainstream press lied to us again,” Jordan told Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom.”

He later quipped, “This is just another example of the mainstream press not being honest with the American people.”

